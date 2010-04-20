Kartell’s CEO Claudio Luti on the Design Giant’s 2010 Collection

Last week, Kartell, the 60-year-old Italian furniture giant, presented its 2010 pieces at the Milan Furniture Fair, in a massive black and white booth, each set against an inky backdrop to highlight its unique form.

The booth was a hive of activity, swarming with press, buyers, and retailers. Presiding over it all was Claudio Luti, Kartell’s 63-year-old president and CEO. Luti, the son-in-law of Kartell founder Giulio Castelli, took over as head of the company in 1988. Since then, he’s been the force behind both Kartell’s star power and its inquisitive exploration into materials. Luti took a moment to speak with Fast Company about the new collection, and about how the brand stays relevant as it heads into its eighth decade in business.

This year’s collection brings in three new designers best-known for conceptual work: Front, Tokujin Yoshioka, and Nendo (whose Sundial bookcase is pictured above). How do you pinpoint those designers, and how do you go about forging those relationships?

I’ve been doing this for 21 years, and when I’m deciding whether or not to work with a designer, I look for someone who can be the best and with whom I can have a very close relationship. Because there’s a lot of back and forth: We try to make a project, we start, we come back, we change the idea. It’s a difficult part of the business that I do personally with each of the designers. For me to work with Starck or Citterio or [Kartell art director] Ferruccio Alviani is easy because we know each other very well. We meet regularly, and it’s easy to know what they’re thinking. With new designers, it’s more difficult. I know their reputation, but I don’t know exactly what they can do, and they don’t know exactly what Kartell can be.

How hands-on are you in sourcing new talent?

I look around a bit, but I’m lucky because a lot of designers want to work with me, and they send me their projects. Kartell is a leading company and it can offer designers a lot of visibility and a lot of money. But I cannot work with more than 10 or 12 people. I must be careful or I’d have no time to develop the projects. I like to be in every meeting every time. I don’t like for other people on my team to approach the designer directly without me. I have my engineer and my technician, and if I want to take them with me, I do. If not, I do it alone. Because it’s up to me to decide whether or not to invest the money.

Piero Lissoni’s new die-cast aluminum Audrey chair (pictured above) is a huge departure–the company’s first chair with a wholly metallic frame. After years specializing in plastic, why now?