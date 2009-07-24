Suicidally Fast Company: Watch This Daredevil Ride a Rollercoaster–on Rollerblades

High speeds don’t intimidate Dirk Auer, even if the only thing keeping him from bouncing across the ground like a skipping stone is a set of three inch wheels. The man already holds the world speed record for inline skating, which he set while being dragged behind a Porsche driving 190 miles per hour.

So the relatively paltry 56 mph that Auer achieved while skating down a rollercoaster in Stuttgart was kid’s play–except for one minor detail: “This was a very dangerous stunt because there were so many factors to consider,” he told the Daily Mail. “The rollercoaster is wooden, so unlike rides made of iron and steel, there was always the change of the odd nail or screw that would not be entirely flat.” And if that happened, Ouch.

In all, he traversed the 2,800 feet of coaster track in just over a minute, using a pair of specially designed skates connected with a cross bar that kept him attached to the rails:

