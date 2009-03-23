Intel v. ARM: The Battle to Run Your Smartphone and Netbook

Intel and ARM used to live in peaceful coexistence. ARM designed small chips for a litany of inexpensive devices–mobile phones, disk drives, game systems, anti-lock brakes, washing machines–while Intel’s forte was power-hungry CPUs with desktop brawn. Then came the smartphone and the netbook, and the dynamics began to change.

As the lines between smartphone and PC blur, “ARM is coming up from the portable space, and Intel is coming down from the PC space,” says Joseph Byrne, a senior analyst at the Linley Group who specializes in semiconductors and processor IP. “Looking forward, these guys are going to collide.”

The conflict will play out in the competition between each company’s low-power, high-performance chips, which promise to be smaller and more efficient than full-sized CPUs, but more powerful than traditional smartphone ones. ARM’s 32nm Cortex design, which will start to appear in devices late this year, will be used in everything from netbooks to mobile Internet devices, achieving multi-gigahertz speeds with less power consumption than bigger-geometry chips. (Intel currently uses a bigger, less efficient chip, the 45nm Atom.) The Cortex chip may win significant marketshare from Intel, which currently dominates the netbook market with 80% market share.

“There is an inherent cost savings in the 32nm geometry because the chips are smaller,” says Simon Segars, ARM’s general manager of physical intellectual property. “But everyone is under such tight cost control that the exact moment when people will switch over is hard to tell,” he says. “It makes for very interesting times in the semiconductor industry.”

Intel plans to compete with new plans for the Atom, which is found in everything from Asus’ Eee PC to the Dell Mini 9. The company will be porting the processor’s cores to work on the technology platform of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, or TSMC, allowing customers to license Atom’s blueprints and customize the processor to their needs. “This is a big deal,” Byrne says. “There’s an existential risk if Intel holds onto x86 too tightly.” Intel will keep developing its own Atom roadmap, but may be hoping to achieve ARM-like proliferation with its licensees. Intel also has a next-gen version of its 45nm chip on the way code-named Moorestown, which the company says will be more efficient than the Atom and more scalable than ARM’s designs.

Each company approaches the low-power, high-speed netbook market with a drastically different business model. UK-based ARM Holdings [ARMH] doesn’t actually manufacture anything; they design the building blocks for microprocessors and license that intellectual property to chipmakers for a fee plus royalties. “With the exception of Intel, we’re working with all the big boys,” says Segars. “Almost every semiconductor company is using ARM in one way or another, and many are paying royalties.”