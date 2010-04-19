Introducing Guest Blogger Jamey Boiter: The Brand Innovator

We were first introduced to Jamey Boiter the same way we meet many of our favorite designers: As the subject of one of our Designers Accord case studies . His company, BOLTgroup had engineered a smart campaign to help introduce AirDye , a revolutionary synthetic textile made from recycled PET bottles and dyed without water. But Jamey and his team–who were early adopters of the Designers Accord–had done more than convey the message of this sustainable product to a new audience. They had managed to attract the attention of famously finicky interiors and fashion industries, landing the fabric in hotel rooms and on runways shortly after the launch.

As brand principal at BOLT, Jamey leads all brand innovation, strategy, development, and graphic design teams for a dream list of clients like Kobalt Tools, Ryobi, Coca-Cola, Kraft, IZOD, Nat Nast, Marc Ecko, and Phillips-Van Heusen. But what we were struck by the most was Jamey’s passion for the craft outside of just design’s aesthetics: BOLTgroup routinely partners with their clients so that they can effectively embrace a brand’s personality as an entire ecosystem. For AirDye, for example, Jamey went above and beyond simple sustainability messaging and helped launch and maintain an entire blog focused on water to examine the brand’s preservation efforts alongside other work worldwide.

Impressed with his energy and enthusiasm, we were thrilled to welcome his writing to the site soon after as a guest blogger, and Jamey has continued to provoke and entertain. He plunged headfirst into the delicate role of trust in branding, both for brands who suddenly decide to “go green” and for humbled financial institutions in the wake of recent bank collapses. A recent piece about his love for logos was written right after short film Logorama won an Oscar, and Jamey laments the way that in-house branding for megachains like Walmart could soon make our supermarket shelves barren and boring. We’d venture to say that with designers like Jamey around, that won’t be happening anytime soon.

Enjoy Jamey’s blog, Brand Innovatr, or his most recent post, about an effective empathetic campaign for TOMS Shoes. Meanwhile, here are a few samples of BOLTgroup’s work.

Recent brand extension work BOLT has done for IZOD includes the livery, firesuits, helmet designs, support cars, and experience design for the IZOD Indycar Series, car sponsor for Team Andretti #37, driven by Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Fox Rehabilitation is the largest private practice of geriatric physical, occupational, and speech therapists in the United States. BOLT provided a brand refresh that focused on the therapists and the patients in all our communication–those are not models–to convey the empathy the practice has for their patients and caregivers.

BOLT merged 30 sub-brands into one primary national brand, Petmate, to make it the dominant pet product solution provider in the U.S., with over 4,000 SKUs of product. A new brand innovation program included identity system, trade show launch, packaging, and Web.