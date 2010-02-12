Sweet Jesus Crystal! A Japanese Design Master’s Stunning “Rainbow Church”

Tokujin Yoshioka–one of the most influential Japanese designers alive–has unveiled a beautiful new project that’ll be exhibited next May at MUSEUM. beyond museum , a exhibition in Seoul.

Called “Rainbow Church,” the project gives Superman’s Fortress of Solitude some stiff competition. It was inspired during a trip Yoshioka took over 20 years ago, to the Chapelle du Rosaire, which features stained glass windows designed by Henri Matisse. As he writers, “Since then, I had been dreaming of designing an architecture where people can feel the light with all senses.” What he designed is a nearly 80-foot wall of crystal prisms, which will fill the installation space with rainbows:

In you’ve never heard of Yoshioka, he’s known for being a poet of materials–witness his Clouds Sofa, inspired by crumpled paper; his stunning installation at Milan in 2009; and his legendary Venus chair, made of living crystals.

