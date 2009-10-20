Everything but the Paper Cut: Eye-popping Ways Artists Use Paper

In the year since the Museum of Art and Design reopened in its new digs on Columbus Circle, they’ve been delivering consistently compelling shows–from punk-rock lace to radical knitting experiments. The newest, “Slash: Paper Under the Knife” , opened last weekend and runs through April 4, 2010.

The focus is paper–and the way contemporary artists have used paper itself as a medium, whether by cutting, tearing, burning, or shredding. In all, the show features 50 artists and a dozen installations made just for the show, including Andreas Kocks’s Paperwork #701G (in the Beginning), seen above. Here’s a sampling of the other works on display:

Mia Pearlman’s Eddy:

Ferry Staverman, A Space Odesey:

A detail of a sprawling work by Andrew Scott Ross, Rocks and Rocks and Caves and Dreams:

Lane Twitchell’s Peaceable Kingdom (Evening Land):

Béatrice Coron, WaterCity: