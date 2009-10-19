Coke’s Master of Design Meets the Porsche Panamera

Who better to test drive the 2010 Porsche Panamera than David Butler, the designer of Coca-Cola’s 100-flavor video vending machine and the cover profile in our 2009 Masters of Design issue? The thing you’ll notice immediately when watching Butler in this video for an upcoming segment on the Speed Channel cable network, is that he notices details about the car that you and I would take for granted.
Butler will be at Fast Company’s Masters of Design event on Wednesday at the Chelsea Art Museum, along with a Porsche Panamera (and plenty of other design world luminaries).