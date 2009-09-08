A Rube Goldberg Amusement Park for Sustainable Living

Leave it to the Dutch to take sustainability down such a goofy and surreal path. Tjep , a Dutch design firm that creates everything from architecture to packaging, has just unveiled their “Oogst 1000 Wonderland” –a combination farm-restaurant-hotel-amusement park, designed to accommodate 1,000 visitors a day.

They describe the park as a “people processor”–you enter hungry and leave full, having gorged yourself on the park’s output and contributed to it’s operations. For example: Hotel guests can stay for free, but they’ve got to pitch in by working on the farm; you’d be paid to use the toilets, because your poo would be used in the bio-gas energy system. In the meantime, you’ll be indoctrinated, via subtle design touches, such as a slaughterhouse that sits right below the restaurant. “Every fairy tale has its darker side,” is how they explain it. And this particular fairy tale, while based on traditional Dutch farm architecture, explodes the entire conceit by twisting everything into a fun house folly. Pity it’ll never get built, but at least we can dream.

The Oogst 1000 is part of an ongoing investigation by Tjep; previously, they proposed sustainable communities for 100 people, and for a single person:

