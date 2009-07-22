Samsung Unveils Gesture-Sensing Hologram, but It’s Not World’s First

Samsung has been noisily touting its new smartphone, the JET . But they’re actually somehow managed to upstage themselves: During the product launches in London, Dubai, and Singapore, they’ve been presenting the phone’s capabilities using a “ gesture-sensing hologram .” The technology is cool, and they’re billing it as the “world’s first”–but it’s not. Obscura Digital (a company we’ve covered extensively in the past) built an interactive holographic display some time ago.

The gang at D’strict has also developed a cabinet that includes motion sensing, in addition to two displays: One hologram projector on top that’s basically nothing more than signage, and a plain-vanilla 3-D panel on the bottom. Which makes it something of a Frankenstein:

D’strict , a Korean design firm that specializes in designing one-off, gee-whiz interfaces to wow sleepy conventioneers, created the interface. This project is a fairly straight forward graft of 3-D technology and infrared motion sensing (which will soon be ubiquitous, if Microsoft’s Project Natal is any indication) onto a translucent screen. But the results are impressive for their total immersion, though you can tell there’s a slgnificant lag between gesture and response.

Digital Design Consultancy ‘d’strict’ Unveils World’s First Full Gesture Sensing Hologram for Samsung Mobile ‘Jet’ Global Launch

How Do You Deliver a Corporate Presentation Like Tom Cruise in Minority Report ?



New York, July 22, 2009

d’strict, Samsung Ventured global user-experience (UX) design consultancy, unveiled the world’s first full gesture sensing hologram at shows launching Samsung Electronics’ touch-screen multi-media ‘JET’ handset, held on June 15th simultaneously in London, Singapore, Dubai and June 30th in China.

The JET presentation provided massive hologram product features that appeared, moved freely and vanished according to motions of the moderators’ hands, combining a gesture sensing technology that recognizes hand movements from IR rays with the capabilities of hologram presentation and content design.

The interaction engine, D’strict Gesture Sensing (DGS), controls hologram images with motions of hands, and is suitable for public presentation. DGS allows a moderator to extract 17 different hand motions, such as vertical and horizontal move, dragging and rotation, and use them in input mode. Thus the moderator can control hologram images in real time using hands as though they are mouses.

The JET hologram presentation platform brought real life to ‘Minority Report’, a movie in which people control hologram images using only hand motions. The JET hologram presentation engaged its audience in the product launch, while delivering key information on the product to its target audience most effectively, using d’strict’s User Experience solution, SEE H. Meanwhile, the hologram presentation was part of a global campaign along with the TV commercials, microsite and teaser for the JET, all designed by d’strict.

d’strict has been designing Web sites and mobile user interface (UI), and planning various products and services since its foundation in 2004. With support from Samsung Venture Capital, the company began to expand its business into interactive hardware and software solutions, including multi-touch screens and gesture sensing displays, in order to forge new brand communciation strategies in the fields of digital advertising convergence & interactive BTL activation.

Having successfully launched in four cities using its breakthrough hologram User Experince platform and created global JET TV commercial film and Web site, d’strict plans to open a New York Office in early 2010, and conduct other interactive campaigns with global brands in Europe, Asia and North America. JET event operations were provided by Cheil Communication and Jack Morton Worldwide.

To view the full JET presentation and see more information on the JET campaign, please visit http://www.dstrict.com/reference/view.php?order=1&page=1&idx=29

