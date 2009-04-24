Obscura Digital Uses U.S. Mint for A Dazzling Light Show

Obscura Digital transforms building facades into multimedia light shows–and you have to check out their latest work, which used San Francisco’s U.S. Mint as a backdrop

The piece was sponsored by McAfee, and Obscura made it by modeling the building in 3-D, then creating the media in 3DS Max (along with their own proprietary software). Check out more of Obscura’s work, and more interactive light shows, here:

