Obscura Digital Uses U.S. Mint for A Dazzling Light Show

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read

Obscura Digital transforms building facades into multimedia light shows–and you have to check out their latest work, which used San Francisco’s U.S. Mint as a backdrop

The piece was sponsored by McAfee, and Obscura made it by modeling the building in 3-D, then creating the media in 3DS Max (along with their own proprietary software).  Check out more of Obscura’s work, and more interactive light shows, here:

