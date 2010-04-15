Shepard Fairey Compares Banksy Conspirators to Obama Birthers

Nice try on the conspiracy theory. It’s kinda like Obama’s birth announcement from Hawaii to conceal his Kenyan birth. The makeup artists did a great job making me look 10 years younger for the scene when I “allegedly” first met Thierry. Has it ever crossed your mind that Thierry is possibly the least self-aware person on the planet? Banksy and I had to endorse him because he was holding our video footage hostage…still is to a degree. The debate is a good one, but I wouldn’t be so proud of your sloppy police work.