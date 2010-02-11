Infographic: The Ten Most Expensive Pieces of Art Ever Sold

Last week, a mysterious rich man paid $104.3 million for a six-foot tall sculpture by Alberto Giacometti, making it the most expensive piece of art ever sold. Following that news, GOOD and graphic-design firm Karlssonwilker created an infographic of the ten most expensive pieces of art of all time. (Full-size here .) (The title, Not-So-Starving Artists, is deceiving because it’s hard to starve if you’re all dead. The real lucre goes to Christie’s and Sotheby’s, the two major auction houses.)

Obviously, the graph is a schematic, but here’s the actual works, if you’re curious to learn more:

A couple notes about the list–If you adjusted for inflation, Portrait du Dr Gachet by Van Gogh would be the most expensive, at over $134 million in today’s dollars. Meanwhile, the most meteoric appreciate would have to go to Francis Bacon, who died in 1992 and whose Triptych was painted in 1976–at the peak of his career. Meanwhile, what’s always boggled our minds is that these prices don’t even reflect what might be the most valuable piece of art in existence–Part of the reason these pieces command so much money is that there’s very few important works by major artists that aren’t owned by museums. If New York’s Museum of Modern Art or Paris Louvre sold even one of their most prized paintings—such as Starry Night by Vincent van Gogh or Leonardo’s Mona Lisa–who knows what price they’d command.

[Via GOOD]