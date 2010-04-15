Find An Expansive View

Picking the right scale for your mission is an art. Define your purpose too narrowly and soon run out of aspirations to fill. Set your sights too high and you risk de-motivating your people. To illustrate this concept, I want to examine two seemingly similar companies: inVentiv Health (VTIV) and PDI Inc. (PDII).

In 2002 inVentiv Health and PDI were battling head to head in an emerging type of business: providing outsourced sales forces and marketing services to healthcare companies. The healthcare industry was experiencing a shift. Pharmaceutical firms were beginning to look at their variable cost structure and flexibility, looking for partners who performed non-core, non-strategic activities at a lower cost than they could on their own.

inVentiv and PDI both seemed well positioned to ride the coming wave. Both had survived a disastrous year in which each company shrunk by nearly 50%. They were lean and hungry, and they were each standing at about $250 million in revenue. (PDI was slightly larger at $284 million in 2002 revenue, compared to inVentive’s $215 million.)

Both companies were ready to grow, but each would pursue growth through distinctive strategies.

During the next seven years, PDI’s revenues would steadily fall to just $115 million by 2008, a 60% drop. Meanwhile, inVentiv’s revenues skyrocketed to $1.1 billion by 2008, a 520% rise.

How can two companies so alike in size and ambition have such divergent futures? I got a chance to talk with with Blane Walter, inVentiv’s CEO, about his company’s experiences and its mission. That’s where I saw a clear difference.