George Lois on MTV’s Changes to His Original Logo: Less Snookie, More Stones

We’ve watched it coming from a mile away, with one reality show after another eclipsing good ol’ fashioned music videos, but now it’s official: MTV is no longer music television. The new logo is cropped and scaled to fit today’s 16:9 aspect ratio TVs versus the old 4:3 standard, and it plays on the old logo’s adaptability to promote the network’s new favorite breed of programming. Perhaps most notably, the “Music Television” tag is gone.

The original one from 1981 was yellow with a red “TV” (right), but soon changed when station head Bob Pittman decided to fight flagging popularity with a radical ad campaign by George Lois’s firm Lois Pitts Gershon: “I want my MTV.”

Manhattan Design, who came up with the logo in the first place, didn’t suggest an official color scheme, thinking it could be a so-called “living logo” that changed every time it was shown. “I didn’t like the logo much at first,” Lois told FastCompany.com. “But I thought it could be a great canvas. I remember somebody [at MTV] saying it’d be a disaster because they thought they’d have to re-register the logo each time they used it with a new image. But Pittman knew they were dead in the water otherwise, and said to go for it. So I showed them the Rolling Stones tongue coming out of the logo.”

That Stones-branded logo accompanied the infamous 1983 commercial campaign featuring Mick Jagger shouting “I want my MTV!” that got thousands of kids to pester their cable operators to carry the channel. Pretty soon, Lois said, stars like David Bowie, Stevie Nicks, and Boy George were recording their own versions–with their own matching logos.

The living logo only ran for a few years though, and until this new re-design, “I don’t think they took advantage of the fun you could have with that logo,” Lois said.

The new logo (designed in house) isn’t a major visual change–it’s justcropped a bit on the bottom and the side to better fit the widescreenHD viewing experience–but “Music Television” no longer appears belowit. MTV’s head of marketing Tina Exarhos told the L.A. Timesthat “The people who watch it today, they don’t refer to MTV as musictelevision.” She said they had thought about dropping the phrasebefore, but never pulled the trigger. “Now felt like the right time. Itfelt like, ‘Why have we been so scared when the channel itself hasevolved so much over the years?'”

