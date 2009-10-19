Inside PopTech’s Solar-Powered Bag FLAP: Testing Across Africa

August was setting up to be a crazy month. I knew this, so naturally I agreed to add to this the chance to use my AfriGadget network to help test the FLAP (Flexible Light and Power) bag project Africa. Thus began my whirlwind adventure, carrying 10 partially fabricated bags and 10 solar light kits through Ghana, Kenya and Uganda.

My goal was twofold:

First, determine if the portable solar power is needed and practical in Africa?

Second, see what would happen if I gave the raw materials to tailors, electricians and fabricators in each country–what would they create, and would it be more locally relevant than a Timbuk2 messenger bag?

Five of the bags that came were fully fabricated, and had only to be handed out to individuals. The other five were only fabric, thread and electronic pieces that still needed to be put together. This second five un-fabricated bags seemed to be a challenge, but one that in the end turned an interesting experiment into a personally engaging adventure.

My first stop was Ghana, putting on Maker Faire Africa, an event that brought together roadside innovators and inventors with PhDs, all showcasing their solutions–solving everyday problems with African ingenuity. I handed out a bag to some electrical students from a local university, who promptly told me that the electronics were too fragile and would need to be ruggedized for African usage. I gave another to a Kenyan inventor who promptly went home to Kenya and used the materials to create a new solar vest for bicycle taxi operators.

Then came the fun part. Henry Addo, a Ghanaian colleague of mine at Ushahidi, and I jumped on motorcycles and started searching for tailors who could take our raw FLAP bag parts and create something from them. We found two tailors, Elijah and Mohammed, who used traditional mud cloth and Kinte cloth to make striking looking bags.

My next stop was Kenya, where I joined forces with my videographer friend David Ngigi. Knowing more about Nairobi than Accra, I headed over to Jericho Market on the outskirts of the industrial area where fabricators of all types could be found. There, an energetic young designer by the name of Stephen Omollo, and his counterpart, Joseph Muteti, a soft-spoken, 18-year veteran of the Nairobi tailor trade, took on the challenge.

A few days later Stephen and Joseph provided three new designs (completely disregarding the messenger bag model) that they thought would have more use and viability in the Kenyan market.