One Designer’s Inspiring Rope Tricks

Windsurfing, sea corals, Japanese weaving, and contemporary design: They don’t have much in common–unless you’re Angharad McLaren.

A recent graduate of the Royal College of Art’s textile-design program, McLaren designs textiles, and for inspiration, she taps both the gear-head aesthetic of windsurfing and boating gear, and the extravagant patterns naturally found in coral.

The finished pieces are intended for use in interiors (upholstery and drapes, for example). Of course, they utilize materials that otherwise would never meet–such as the high-tech yarns used in climbers ropes, and high-end silks. In September, McLaren will show off her work at 100% Futures–an offshoot of London’s 100% Design trade show.

Below, a side by side comparison of some of her research images–and how these get translated into the end design.

Here’s one example high-tech yarns, which in this case have been pressed into a permanent pleat–a Japanese technique called Shibori which recalls origami. The end product is meant to add three dimensionality, to what’s usually a strictly flat discipline:

In the two pictures below are some of McLaren’s major inspirations: The sails and rigging used on windsurfing boards:

Where the sails and rigging are garish and functional, the textiles Mclaren produces have a surprising graphic elegance: