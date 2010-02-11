What Oscar-Nominated Actors Do These Typefaces Remind You Of?

Lamenting a lack of appreciation for the thousands of font families released in 2009, designer (and FastCompany.com guest blogger ) Ellen Lupton doled out a series of Oscars for best typefaces of the year . Can you pick which Oscar-winning actors they reminded her of?

1. Alright Sans, by Jackson Cavanaugh, Okay Type

The kid’s Alright. This ballsy geometric sans has a humanist underbellythat helps him play those sensitive scenes in between car chases.

2. Liza Pro, by Underware

A brush script with bite, Liza Pro merges artifice and spontaneity.Tapping the power of OpenType, this fast-moving font uses automaticsubstitution to conjure a constantly changing performance from 4,000unique glyphs.

3. Mr Eaves, by Zuzana Licko, Émigré

The dainty and graceful Mrs Eaves has found her sans-serifcounterpart. With his diminutive x-height, loose letter spacing, andlovely bones, Mr Eaves offers a balanced match for his lyrical sister. This elegant sans really knows how to wear a suit.