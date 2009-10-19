Creating Virtual Interfaces for Physical People

I had a college science professor who was infamous for the phrase “The less tangible, the more concrete.” In other words, those factors in the world that seemed the most abstract–time, light, gravity–were actually the most real, consistent and measurable (although gravity always seemed pretty tangible to me).

I’m reminded of that phrase as I observe the advances in user interaction technology appearing throughout the electronics world. From touch and multi-touch phones and computers, to gestural interface gaming systems and radio transmitters embedded in everything from passports to pets, the connections between people and technology are becoming stronger, even as the medium for doing so becomes less visible and tangible. At the same time we have seen more sophisticated physical devices for interacting with the digital environment.

InterAction Labs SQWEEZE Game Controller

These tangible and intangible technologies have opened a rich world to interaction designers, who have largely been constrained to an input vocabulary of buttons and pointers. Now, designers are gaining a complex and dynamic palette built around (and limited only by) the physical capabilities of the human body.

This presents great opportunity but also risk. Most interaction designers lack a sufficient understanding of the ergonomics and kinesthetics of the human body. Moreover, there is a chasm in our understanding of how physical actions relate to information-based tasks. We learn complex physical interactions for physical activities: riding a bicycle, painting a picture, even cooking. But our physical interactions for information-based tasks tend to be relatively basic: turning a page, scrolling a wheel or pressing a button.

There are a handful of cases that apply physical dexterity for information-based tasks, but they are few and far between: using an abacus, telegraph, or more recently, texting & typing. But now, there are emerging solutions for leveraging the capabilities of the body to more effectively interact with information.

For example, a few weeks ago Clayton Miller posted a video of his 10/GUI concept (Fast Company’s coverage here). The video demonstrates the potential advantages of navigating within a desktop interface with up to ten fingers, rather than via a single cursor.