A Treehouse for Design Freaks

Ewoks eat your hearts out: Swedish architecture firm Tham & Videgard Hansson has designed a “tree hotel” that would comprise small dwellings lofted off the forest floor, suspended from the trunk of a tree.

Modern tree houses aren’t uncommon—here’s a list of 10 of them, including one idea to grow the house frame using manipulated tree roots. And tree hotels aren’t uncommon either: There’s one in Georgia and we’ve stayed at one in Turkey, nestled on the coast. But the work by TVH is far more minimal than most, and the mirrored surfaces reference a shrine of minimalism: Robert Morris’s mirrored boxes, which he originally installed outdoors to create an environment at once totally artificial and natural.

[Via Design Boom]