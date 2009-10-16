Weekend Design Porn: “Design USA” at the Cooper-Hewitt

Today, the Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum throws open the doors on Design USA: Contemporary Innovation . The sprawling exhibition is meant to celebrate the 10 anniversary of the National Design Awards; it includes all 75+ winners who’ve earned the laurel in the past decade. If you’re looking for a workable survey of who’s who in American design, this would be it–the disciplines included run from architecture, to fashion, to product design. The show–which was designed by 2004 awardee 2×4 –runs through April 4, but this opening happens coincide with National Design Week, a slate of events that will culminate in an awards gala for the 2009 winners.

Here’s some of the work you can look forward to, in the exhibit. (Above: One of Stefan Sagmeister’s typeface experiments.)

Aveda’s Uruku make-up packaging–part of a line that’s been a leader in the sustainability movement:

A kinetic building facade by New Kahn (for video of some of his amazing works, click here):

Milton Glaser’s famous illustration of Bob Dylan (Glaser was a Lifetime Achievement awardee):

An interior by architects Lewis.Tsurumaki.Lewis:

A Nike track shoe, from 2007: