IdeaPaint: Turn Your Entire Office Into a Whiteboard

John Goscha, at the ripe old age of 25 ditched a job offer at Goldman Sachs, and instead began marketing IdeaPaint, which is simply a paint that turns any paintable surface into a dry-erase board.

The benefit–besides being able to brainstorm on almost every inch of your office–is that the paint is half the cost of whiteboard and better-performing–you can leave marks up indefinitely, and they won’t stain the wall. Of course, it takes a bit of time–you may have to sand the wall and prime it–but one other benefit is that you’re not incurring all the carbon involved in manufacturing and shipping a whiteboard.

