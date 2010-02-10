Test Driving Google Buzz: How Does Facebook Compare?

Yesterday, Google unveiled Buzz, a new service for sharing short updates that’s been immediately billed as direct competition for both Twitter and–more interestingly–Facebook. Today, Buzz has just begun trickling out into the real world. So how does the service stack up with Facebook? Here’s a quick review.

If you’re not familiar with Buzz, it’s basically like a Twitter/Facebook feed on some very powerful steroids. You access it simply via a tab in Gmail. A “buzz” works about like a tweet or a facebook wall post, allowing you to post links and images in a short note shared with your Gmail contacts. And that’s when things get interesting:

1. Media Integration: Buzz Wins

So far, Buzz has been integrated with Flickr, Twitter, and Picassa. You pull that off simply by logging onto those services through Buzz. Anything you post to those accounts–and mark “public”–gets shared:

Of course, Facebook allows you to do the same thing:

But really, how many people in your Facebook network link all those accounts to their wall? Facebook’s integration is fiddly, forcing you to look up things like public URL’s. I’m betting not many people in your network actually use that functionality, precisely because of the wonky integration process.

Moreover, even if you do start integrating accounts with Buzz of Facebook, the differences become huge. So far, Buzz is much simpler, much richer: You can integrate and curate entire photo albums from Flickr or even from a weblink since the service scrapes the article URL for images. Facebook only allows you a thumbnail. And for videos, Buzz actually lets you watch them directly in the pane, unlike Facebook, which sends you to a link out: