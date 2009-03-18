Green? Yes. But Just How Sustainable Is Your Product?

BRITTNI FURROW, 22, is one of 55 graduate students and 181 undergrads studying sustainability at ASU. Furrow hopes to create a labeling system that would make it easy to see how sustainable a product is.

“The School of Sustainability focuses on understanding the world as a massive system: To create large change and reap large benefits, you need to see how all the components interact together. My project is a good example. What does sustainability mean from a consumer perspective? Phrases such as ‘environmentally friendly,’ ‘green,’ and ‘all-natural’ have no meaning; they make it hard to understand what you’re purchasing. There are so many ways to measure and define impact. My goal is to develop a set of mechanisms to aggregate multiple factors into one overall value. Eventually, that value could be converted into a product-label system like the nutrition labels on food, showing how environmentally friendly and socially responsible products are.”