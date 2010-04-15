Milan 2010: A Bedroom Worthy of HAL

For the renovation of Veuve Clicquot’s Hôtel du Marc in Reims, France—set to reopen in 2011—the champagne brand commissioned this Once Upon a Dream bed from French designer Mathieu Lehanneur. (Whom we’ve covered here and here and here and here .)

Here, Uri the male model demonstrates the functionality of the sleep capsule, which is meant to alleviate jet lag by gently neutralizing the environment: Lay down and the temperature gradually decreases, a curtain automatically closes, and the lights begin to dim with a touch of a low-hanging plant.

