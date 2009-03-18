A Tongue-in-Cheek Guide for Green Gadget Buyers

Don’t let the minimalist design fool you. This device can achieve a 100% reduction in power usage and activate the natural light in any room. Best results from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Seasonal variations may occur.)

ioAerial Garment Purifier

Engineered in Switzerland, this razor-thin cord harnesses wind power — a major trend to watch this year. Setup is a snap: Arrange wet garments along the ioAerial to initiate dehydration. Cycle completes in three to four hours. Can be installed indoors or out to utilize sustainably harvested power. (CFC-free clothing clamps sold separately.)

Onpipe Rehydration Service

Scientists have discovered that not all H 2 O is produced in Fiji, France, and the small mountain principality of Dasani. Although the bottled-water industry claims that when compared with its own products, OnPipe is “basically the same thing” — don’t believe it. OnPipe’s proprietary high-bandwidth network delivers always-on, in-home renewable drinking water from local sources. OnPipe Premium offers both cold and hot service (recommended).

Subaquatic Flow and Volume Regulator