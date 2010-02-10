Lights, Camera, Action: Take the Living Climate Change Challenge

Sure, An Inconvenient Truth turned people’s attention towards those melting ice caps, but it was such a downer! The Living Climate Change Video Competition hopes to launch a positive, design-centered conversation about climate change through the power of user-created videos.

The competition is sponsored by IDEO and hosted by Design 21, and the judges include all sorts of design, sustainability and culture luminaries like Allan Chochinov, editor in chief of Core77.com, Gary Hustwit, director of Objectified and Helvetica, Boing Boing co-founder Xeni Jardin, and Bill Moggridge, the new director of the Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum. The competition will award $3,000 to two winners (one under 18, one over 18), who will also head to IDEO to participate in one of their famous Deep Dive sessions–that’s right, you’ll have a chance to cozy right up to David Kelley.

Submitted pieces must be no more than two minutes and depict how climate change will impact and shape the world’s future over the next 20 to 30 years. All the fine print is here. Go forth and make greatness! Entries are due by May 25.

Living Climate Change