The New Strategic Edge: Tapping Your Customers’ Personal Passions

People buy from people. In this choice-filled, transparent world, consumers engage by recommendation and relevance. You can advertise until you’re blue in the face, but if you’re not part of your customers’ lifestyle and culture, why would they want to spend time with you?

In the past, society was more forgiving of transgressions. You might say we suffered from cultural amnesia. We could “forget” unsavory aspects of figures, personalities, leaders, and even companies whose work we respect and admire. People still overlook Winston Churchill’s racist remarks and Charles Dickens’s philandering. Our cultural landscape is littered with figures that would disappoint us if we scrutinized them too closely. Yet they have enriched our lives in so many ways that we have become adept at separating the content (the book, the painting, the policy) from the individual. We can approve of the former without liking the latter.

Social impact is fast becoming a widespread, rigorous business metric.

In the case of companies, we tended to do the same. We were on the same page after all: They maximized profits while we maxed out our credit cards. Amnesia was comfortable. The age of transparency changed this. The tensions became uncomfortable. We developed memories like elephants rather than goldfish. We remembered the sweatshops, the guzzling of coal, and the greediness of bonuses. We remembered the excess and the hypocrisy, especially when it came at a cost to the people. And today, when hitting Facebook’s “like” button adds a brand to our own timeline and our own sense of purpose, we think carefully about what we are aligning ourselves with and why.

Some companies have tried to solve this awkward mess with a superficial Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, or rather strategic “offsetting”–a lukewarm bath of reactive, ad hoc corporate policies designed to neutralize or bury embarrassing aspects of a business. Banks stayed greedy but continued to pour money into the arts. Forests were planted and homeless shelters received handouts. Hence, the consciences of corporations–and let’s admit it, consumers, too–were eased.

But CSR is not a proven substitute for passion. The 2001 Harvard Study by Mohr, Webb, and Harris showed that although CSR activities inspire a much more positive image of a company, it is far from certain that customers will change their purchase behavior as a result. As modern discerning customers, we need more. What we want from companies, just as from our public heroes, is consistency and honesty driven by a clear and transparent sense of purpose. A purpose that we can align ourselves with. A purpose that moves us forward.

Wait a minute! Societal purpose? Bringing meaning to people’s lives? Isn’t that what NGOs, charities, and governments are for? Why does social purpose matter to business?

And there’s the rub. The belief that having a “purpose” means “being social” relegates it to supplementing welfare or offsetting bad deeds with good. This denies it the bigger–and far better–role of playing an active part in the lives and passions of customers.