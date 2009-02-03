Now March 2009

March

Lip-Synch

Britney Spears’s Circus Tour Begins

New Orleans We’d like to think that Britney Spears was shockingly self-aware when she named her latest album Circus. Her recent antics clearly haven’t alienated her fans — the album went gold in just a week — and now Spears is taking her show on the road. The Circus Starring Britney Spears is her first tour in five years. She’s really getting into the three-ring thing: Think contortionists, lions, and choreography by Wade Robson. On second thought, maybe someone’s messing with Brit. (Again!) When presale tickets went on sale in December for her Oakland show, someone clever chose the password: funambulist. That’s right. Tightrope walker. — Sara D. Anderson Back to calendar Wed, March 04

Zoom In

NanoMed

Berlin Within the next couple of years, “we’ll start seeing the benefits of nanotechnology in health care,” Dr. Paras N. Prasad says. The University of Buffalo prof will present his big, small vision in the keynote at the sixth annual International Conference on Biomedical Applications of Nanotechnology, discussing next-generation medical imaging, cancer therapies delivered via nanoparticles, and gene therapy. But in-vitro diagnosis, a noninvasive method to detect disease early — doctors aren’t looking for tumors, for example, but for changes in individual cells — holds the most near-term promise. Prasad is already working with the Centers for Disease Control and seeking partners to invest. “We’re a small community,” he says. “We need to work together.” — David Lidsky

Drive

79th Geneva International Motor Show

Sashay

Paris Fashion Week

Paris The French capital’s prêt-à-porter week may be a magnet for snooty designers and buyers with wallets the size of Vuitton trunks. But cities with less history as hubs of couture have tried lately to grab some glamour by staging their own fashion weeks. In March alone, there will be dozens, including Dubai; Mumbai; Delhi; Kiev; Toronto; Miami; Montreal; Melbourne; Aspen, Colorado; Charleston, South Carolina; Palm Desert, California; and Dunedin (that’s the second-largest city on the South Island of New Zealand). Fashionistas bound to the traditional NYC-Paris-Milan catwalk circuit may sneer, but the shows highlight local talent, raise designers’ regional profiles, and “boost the local economy,” says Valerie Steele, director of the Fashion Institute of Technology museum in New York. “They also add to a city’s cultural identity, because fashion is seen as art — as well as a business.” — Theunis Bates

Equalize

International Women’s Day In 1908, some 15,000 women Marched through the streets of New York for shorter work hours, better wages, and voting rights. One hundred and one years later, this global celebration of female achievements now runs more toward panel discussions, art shows, and potluck dinners in 55 countries. The banality suggests some progress at least, though we’re not sure about the potluck dinners. Pass the salt? — Kate Rockwood Back to calendar Week 3 Mon, March 09

Think Pink

Barbie’s 50th Birthday Come on, Barbie, let’s go party! In honor of her big 5-0, the $3 billion Mattel brand is busting out the global confetti. There’s a birthday bash in a life-size Malibu Dream House — complete with signature-pink carpet — designed by Jonathan Adler. A New York fashion-week show, featuring designs by Diane von Furstenberg, Norma Kamali, and Alexander Wang. And the Shanghai opening of House of Barbie, an eight-floor mecca to the 11.5-inch doll with spa, museum, doll-styling stations, and eateries. “Every detail is customized — even the iconography on the bathroom. Should it be the regular man sign or something fun? We did a Ken doll, of course,” brand manager Richard Dickson says. “It was exhausting.” — KR

Buy Houses

MIPIM

Eat

International Pizza ExPO

Las Vegas Say it ain’t dough: Even pizza isn’t immune from the crusty economy. “The downturn is definitely affecting us,” admits Peter Cooperstein, a Pizza Expo regular whose 11 Amici’s East Coast Pizzerias in Northern California have suffered same-store sales declines in part because corporate pizza parties are getting sliced. Pizza Expo EVP Bill Oakley acknowledges the concern among the 10,000 operators expected this year, but still believes the “drop-down effect” — diners opting for a nice pizzeria rather than a fancier Italian restaurant — will cushion the industry. A stretch? Maybe, but it can’t compare to Bruno Di Fabio, whose 39.9-inch dough stretch last year won the World Pizza Games, an annual highlight of the Expo. — DL

Listen

South by Southwest

Count

Pi Day Number nerds, rejoice! Pi — that magical, mystical number representing the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter — gets the attention it deserves today (ahem, 3.14). The world’s most widely known mathematical constant will be feted with pie parties, pi-ku (aka pi haiku) readings, and recitation contests, though spouting 100 digits is no big whoop when you consider a Japanese computer scientist calculated this never-ending number to 1.2 trillion digits in 2002. Want to up your pi-lover’s cred? Sink your teeth into a slice today at the Pi Second: 1:59:26 p.m. — KR

Jump!

March Madness Begins Last year’s NCAA title game ended in OT with Kansas overwhelming Memphis with perseverance … and free throws. The win scored KU not just bragging rights but also big money. Merchandise tied to the victory earned Kansas more than $600,000 in royalties, the most ever tallied in the three-month post-championship period. That sum is a fraction of the value of the college-basketball industrial complex, which takes in more than $600 million from TV ads alone each season. The NCAA would be wise to plan on less revenue this year; 2008’s top tournament advertiser was GM. — Sean Ludwig Back to calendar Sun, March 22

Mash

World Potato Congress

Christchurch, New Zealand Calling all fingerlings, russets, and Yukon Golds: This is your moment. This spud-promoting congress celebrates rising potato production in developing countries and continued carbfests in developed ones. And while four days may seem like a lot to devote to the tater — which, let’s be frank, lacks the zucchini’s titillation or the artichoke’s intrigue — consider this: The potato is the world’s fourth-biggest crop (behind wheat, rice, and corn). And because it’s calorically dense and can survive harsh conditions, it’s been lauded as an increasingly important weapon in fighting world hunger. We’ll raise a fry to that. — KR

Channel

Play

Game Developers Conference

San Francisco If this gamefest’s 18,000 attendees aren’t testament enough to the industry’s strength, take a look at the sales: The sector generated $22 billion in revenues last year, up from $18 billion in ’07. For those of you not so quick with mental math, that’s 22% growth. “Mind-blowing,” says David Riley of research firm the NPD Group. Credit technological advances and the growing ranks of casual gamers. (Thanks, iPhone!) The keynote speaker will be — are you ready? — HIDEO KOJIMA!!! If you know who that is, you’re a ginormous geek. If you don’t, well, he’s only one of the greatest game designers ever, responsible for Metal Gear Solid. — ACL

Be Good

Skoll World Forum

Touch Up

Photoshop World ’09

Boston Ah, Photoshop: You make us look so good! At this celebration of the world’s most popular photo-editing, face-improving, cellulite-removing software, attendees can check out all manner of add-ons and gadgets, and engage in discussions about photography. But convention sponsor Adobe might not be as enthused. In a sign that planned obsolescence ain’t what it used to be, the Photoshop maker’s latest design software, Creative Suite 4, came out last fall. Almost nobody bought it. Turns out most people are pretty happy with CS3. Maybe those pictures aren’t worth a thousand words — or a $499 software upgrade. — SL

Watch

Monsters vs. Aliens

Marvel

The Getty’s Made for Manufacture exhibition

Los Angeles Long before Andy Warhol and his soup cans or Damien Hirst and his one-man auction show, art and commerce were intimate bedfellows. This Getty show reminds us just how long, with 23 drawings done by Renaissance and Baroque artists to prep for stained glass, sculpture, jewelry, and tapestries commissioned by wealthy patrons. The mock-ups, like Jean-Louis Prieur’s 1775 Drawing for a Wall Light — displayed with the finished product — are remarkably detailed. That was intentional. The artists could then turn production over to their underlings, and it helped avoid wasting pricey materials on manufacturing errors. Occasionally, something was lost in translation. “The drawings,” associate curator Stephanie Schrader says, “are often the closest thing to the artist’s actual vision.” — KR

