Infographic of the Day: The Mountains of Salt in Processed Food

You already know that salt intake is highly correlated with high blood pressure and heart disease. And you probably have a vague sense that processed foods contain a lot of salt. But the specifics are truly terrifying, as this graphic by Next Generation Food shows.

It’s not exactly the most legible graph–I mean, triangles aren’t exactly a case study in information clarity. But the point comes through. Check out, for example, that fact that a single Burger King Whopper with cheese has 75% of your recommended daily salt intake; and the fact that Americans eat 250% of their recommended daily allotment:

Obviously, eating less meat and more vegetables is an easy way to reducing salt consumption. And the benefits could be vast: An important recent study by the American Heart Association found that just reducing salt intake by a teaspoon could save 200,000 lives every single year. Their advice? Basically the same as those of Michael Pollan: If it comes in prepackaged and it doesn’t rot, don’t eat it.