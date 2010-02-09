The View From 2020: A Datasnap From the Near Future

Yup, I’m back in school–Microsoft U, the old alma mater, doing a Master’s, my second–this time in NGO Studies. Don’t get me wrong, I loved the marine development work, but all that hover-jetting to the North Atlantic wave farms was just too much ass-time for me.

I decided to do it down here for the kiting–the thermals from these new wind patterns are insane. I’d always wanted to see the Maldives but I was too late–the Melt submerged them a couple of years back. So Zanzibar it is.

Actually I turned down a gig as CEO of a social design think tank to do this re-tooling. The VCs were projecting a fast turnkey company to sell half a dozen patents. Four years tops. But it was a chair job in Shanghai and these days life in the Chinese Renaissance is, I have to admit it, a little too fast for me.

The People’s Building, Shanghai

I’ve been on a media health break for a couple of weeks and I’m just back on feed. Jesus, the Petrobras Raiders winning the Super Bowl! Didn’t see that coming. A 40-year-old running back pulling a 51-meter end run! The stem-cell juice must be working. I guess we’ll be seeing a lot more of that in Baghdad at the Olympics.

And how about the Facebook-Twitter referendum on the New Corporate Governance? Nearly two billion against–you’d think we were back in the 20th century! By the way, that pipeline bombing in the South African zone of Antarctica was a shocker. One of the Oceacorp guys said three different Christian groups are claiming it. Not just the usual Book of Revelation nutjobs.