Three Facets of Minimalism from Milan: Minimal, Minimalism+, and Elemental

We’ve covered the current trend for wobbly, mottled design at Milan. But the dominant aesthetic is still decidedly minimal: Stripped down and super clean, a perfect fit for that cavernous, $10 million downtown loft. These designs can blur together into a jumble of primary colors, but designers have tackled minimalism in distinct ways. Here’s a roundup of the design strategies at hand.

Naoto Fukasawa, one of the design minds behind Muji, remains the acknowledged master of the barely-there. This week in Milan, he unveiled three new lights for Panasonic Electric Works. They might look familiar at first glance, but still bear Fukasawa’s tell-tale (and fanatical) attention to detail–notice the strikingly smooth joinery between the electric cord and lamp bell:

In two works for Magis, Pierre Paulin took a similar tack, stripping away anything inessential. For a bookcase, that meant elimanating one side from each of the storage cubes; for a chair, he reduced a familiar Art Deco chair design, to a shadow of its former self:

I personally can’t help but laugh at this witty piece by Matthew Hilton for SCP, which manages to evoke your grandfather’s La-Z-Boy in a totally minimal vernacular:

More Japanese design. Here, Nendo’s cabinets for Quodes are utterly plain but perky at the same time:

But there are two other, slightly different takes on minimalism worth noting. The first you might call Minimalism+, which embellishes just a couple details, to great effect. The other I’d call elemental design–laying bare the workings and assembly of a piece, to make it seem somehow more functional.

Here’s a few examples of Minimalism+. Stefan Diez’s Houdini chair for e15 is made of oak, and seems utterly simple, until you realize the complexity of joining all those offset panels of wood: