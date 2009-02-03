Greener Gadget Competition Heats Up

Open voting has just begun for the second-annual Greener Gadgets competition—a design contest that asks entrants to rethink the gadgets around us, towards an ecological purpose. From the early tally, several favorites have emerged: Fastronauts (pictured above), electric toys powered by a charging station docked to a kid’s bike; a real-time water meter that would let you track your conservation performance; and a printer which would use tea and coffee dregs to print. (That last one sounds clever, but we’ve actually tried to make ink using coffee and tea. Both carry a lot less workable dye than you’d expect.)