FAA Commercial Space Transportation Conference

NASA reported last fall that the inadequately funded U.S.space-flight program was on an “unsustainable trajectory.” Perhapscommercial space travel will pick up the slack. Many regulatory issuesremain unresolved — passenger safety and traffic control are on theagenda at this Arlington, Virginia, meeting — but Richard Branson andElon Musk have invested in the sector, and civilians may soon be ableto jet away for the weekend: Galactic Suite claims its Earth-orbiting”hotel” is on schedule to open in 2012. Price: $4.4 million for threenights. — EW