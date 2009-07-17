Catching Up With Hartmut Esslinger, Design Genius

For sheer influence, Hartmut Esslinger is hard to top: Not only did he found Frog Design , he also helped transform not one, but two consumer electronics brands into design powerhouses. Beginning in the mid 1970s, he first worked with Sony on its Trinitron and Wega ranges. Shortly after, in the early 1980s, he began working with Apple, creating the “Snow White” design language , which began with the legendary Apple IIc, and reigned in Cupertino from 1984 to 1990.

As part of their ongoing series of posts looking back at design in 1979, Gizmodo interviewed Esslinger, who just came out with a book, A Fine Line. One of the most interesting points he makes is that our current situation isn’t too different from 1979:

What design trends were hot in the late 1970s that are coming back around now? Which trends from the 1970s will NEVER come back?

The late 1970s were very much defined by the shock of the oil crisisand the subsequent recession especially here in the United States. InEurope and Japan, there was a wider acceptance of energy-saving andecologically responsible product strategies. The hot design trends were”personalization and miniaturization”–SONY’s Walkman being the bestmanifestation–and with the Japanese domination of electronic consumerelectronics making professional-grade technology–e.g. cameras -accessible and affordable to millions. This also was a time, when theUnited States lost out big time in this field. The late 1970s also werethe “Golden Age” of product design–and this trend will return forproduct experiences and hyper-convergence–which means to design howpeople feel.

Does the mean we’re heading into another golden age now? Read the rest of the interview–which proves Esslinger remains as far-sighted and future-forward as ever.

