Barbara Bestor and Jennifer Siegal: Two Quintessentially Californian Architects

Next month, SCI-Arc will recognize two alumni for their significant achievements in the industry: Barbara Bestor (left) of Bestor Architecture and Jennifer Siegal (right) of the Office of Mobile Design . A look at the work of each is like a tour through contemporary Southern California architecture; both women embrace simple, affordable modernism, a trend that has made the region a leader in sustainability and prefabricated environments.

Bestor’s work, known for its warm, modern materials and colorful airy interiors, includes a wide range of commercial and residential projects.

Floral drapes separate diners from a parking lot at LOU, a wine bar in a Hollywood strip mall.

A beachy, surf-inspired retail store for QuikSilver’s women’s brand Roxy.

The Glendower House, which is tucked into a hill in L.A.’s Los Feliz neighborhood, just below Frank Lloyd Wright’s Ennis-Brown House.

The terrace at Bestor’s own house in Los Angeles, which has been adapted from a dilapidated cabin built in the 1920s.

Bestor is the author of Bohemian Modern, Living in Silverlake (Harper Collins, 2006), dedicated to the informal and eccentric modernism found in the Los Angeles neighborhood.