A Touchscreen for Super Bowl Security

Microsoft has managed a product-placement coup: During this Sunday’s Super Bowl, the Tampa police will be using the company’s touchscreen concept to coordinate their forces.

The Microsoft Surface is an intriguing concept that’s helping to prove that touchscreens are here to stay as a mainstream interface. But its use in the Superbowl seems a little unconvincing: In addition to the mapping feature, it will allow real-time tracking and messaging….Which sounds awfully similar to your classic map with a bunch of push pins, with updates coming via walkie-talkie.

Microsoft, for all its developing and marketing might, still hasn’t, um, touched one of the most remarkable product demonstrations in recent memory: The touchscreen that John King used on CNN to break down election information, which was developed by Perceptive Pixel.

[Via Gizmodo]