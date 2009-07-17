Stunt Driving Meets Typography, in a Font Using Skid Marks

Toyota wanted a clever promo giveaway related to its new, ultra compact car, the iQ. Happiness-Brussels , an ad agency, responded with an ingenious solution: Why not a font, drawn using the car’s own tires?

To pull it off, the agency hired the graphic designers Pleaseletmedesign, stunt driver Stef Van Campenhoudt, a interactive designer Zach Lieberman. The latter created a program to track the motion of the car’s skid; the designers told the driver exactly what sort of skids they’d need, to create strokes from which they could build an entire font. The made the end result–the surprisingly elegant iQ font–available as a free download (though the link appears to be broken right now).

The agency posted pictures of the process here, and produced a video as well:

//

[Via Creative Review]

Related Stories:

Could Firefox 3.5 Spark a Web Design Boom?

MTV’s On-Air Rebranding Is 2-D With a Dash of Web

The Best Type of 2009