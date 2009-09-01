Potential Customers Are Just Driving By, It’s a Doggone Shame!

If you’re like me (most people are not), you have two children – plus one on the way, three cats and two dogs. Whew! With all of that chaos under one roof, it’s incredibly important that the kids play by the rules, the cats … well, act like cats and the dogs know how to sit, lay down, heal, fetch the shoes, and so on and so on. Sounds reasonable, right? Only one tiny problem — I don’t live in La La land. Everyone clearly does not appreciate my agenda, the kids are fighting over who plays with the blue Play-Doe, the cats are scratching on the furniture and the dogs are barking at everyone within a foot of their front yard. STOP!

Unless you’ve recently had Super Nanny and the Dog Whisperer over for a box of wine and a game of Scrabble, you could probably use some help. You need to start somewhere, so I would suggest beginning with the most pliable of the group — the dogs.

This brings me to this weeks company in need of a heroic idea. Elk River K9, is a fabulous dog training center within a giant leap from the Idea Hero’s hideout. Their knowledge is superb, their staff is hyper-friendly and their results are magical. The challenge that ER K9 (that’s what you can call them when you’re tight with the owner) has in front of them is crafting a message/campaign that is noticeable, clear and impactful, resulting in exposure and ultimately, more clientele.

Well, wouldn’t you know it, I just happen to have a little something up my skin-tight hero sleeve.

ER K9 is located just off a very busy road, traveled heavily by local residents commuting back and forth to work (aka: the perfect prospects). So here’s what you do: spend a small amount of money and either purchase or manufacture some life-like statues of a trainer with his/her hand out (motioning a stop signal) and a group of dogs in the sit position (Note: these need to look as real as possible). Next step, place the trainer on the median, facing the opposite side of the road. Then, you place the dogs on the other side of the road, all sitting together in a group facing the trainer. As commuters are driving by, they’ll naturally slow down, most likely for fear of the dogs high-tailing it across the road in front of their car. As they slow down (as gawkers like to do) and marvel at how disciplined and well-behaved the dogs appear to be, they’ll be greeted with a sign that says, “Trained to obey at Elk River K9” along with the phone number.

Noticeable – yep. Clear message – crystal. Impactful – duh. More clientele – without a doubt.

