Being An Expert On The Dr. Phil Show

Is it Googleability, Bingability? Through much work and manyconversations I was selected as a trend expert for the Dr. Phil show. Whilescheduled to air January 20, 2010, “Trends For 2010: The Good, TheBad And the Ugly” was filmed in front of a live studio audience January 11 — just prior to the Haititragedy.

I consider myself a professional trender of purpose focusingat once on the chaos happening in our society, and the tremendous opportunitieswe create. While I gave the content of this show my innovative directionalspin, I admit that only a small part of it got through to the millions of homeviewers watching Dr. Phil on January 20.

Though filmed prior to the earthquake, it ended up airing whenHaiti was most in need and Obama was being questioned on his first yearanniversary. On the show we were shown looking at people struggling withserious media addictions … A mother addicted to Facebook and Farmville, and ayoung woman who stalks actresses online via celebrity blogs, copycatting theirlifestyle choices 24/7. If only I had the chance to discuss trends such assmall living, innovative low carbon lifestyle or perhaps even how the economicand earth changes are moving us more toward meaningful living.

It is a time of external and internal chaos in which we mayunderstandably turn our heads and look elsewhere for distraction, and yes,celebrity blogs and much more are on the rise for this very reason. Yet Istrongly believe we are also seeing a trend of normal and extra normal people perseveringand surviving as living reminders of the growth, evolution and triumph that canoccur in challenging times. The movie “Precious” is one such story that standsas a strong and honored example.The volunteers and our own donations to help with the crisis in Haitiare others. To his credit, Dr. Phil focused recently on the heroic survivors ofHaiti.

It seems it is important to scale back from extremes, livesimpler lives filled with meaningful connection to personal contribution thandistraction. Positive, pleasurable and destructive escapism will always happen,particularly during times of challenge. Also most important currently is bringingeach person fully present to deal with the issues at hand. Attention, tools andcommitment to our community, country and global issues are being awakened in usthrough tragedy and crisis of economy and earth.

Backstage

After filming the Dr. Phil trend show, back stage stood theyoung celebrity admirer who stood supported by women all around her. While Idid not say it on stage, I did put my arm around her briefly and whispered howit just may now be time to live her own dreams and no one else’s. She has fullpermission and we certainly each do, to bring what we have to the table duringthese times of great change.