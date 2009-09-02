The Delicate Dance Behind Groundbreaking Gastronomy

There’s been plenty of ink spilled detailing the exploits of Grant Achatz and his revolutionary Chicago restaurant, Alinea. The man is one of the giants of molecular gastronomy, a true inventor, and one of the best chefs in the world. He’s also battled with losing his taste altogether, owing to tongue cancer and chemotherapy. Much like Beethoven at the keyboard, composing the Ninth despite his deafness, Achatz never stopped inventing prefect new dishes.

Somehow, even knowing all that–and even looking at pictures of his food–doesn’t prepare you for the heights of his craft. For that, you have to see his staff at work. Alinea’s kitchen looks like nothing so much as a watchmakers workshop, where insanely precise hands silently work magic that boils down to the nanometer. To appreciate it, watch this stunning new documentary video by Lara Kastner:

//

