How Do You Extend a Watch Brand? Create a Perfume That Smells Like Watches

Since then, they’ve pursued all kinds of brand extensions–watches in every color of the rainbow, with varying levels of polish and sophistication; at one point, they even made watches for Kanye West’s Glow in the Dark Tour. Naturally, the’re looking to expand, and they’ve just introduced a new line of belts and wallets (see below). But their kookiest idea was to create a scent that actually smells like the watches themselves.

“I don’t know if it sounds like bullshit,” says Waldman. “But the fragrance is designed.” He accomplished that working with Drom, a German fragrance developer that has done work for Derek Jeter and Anna Sui, among others. In addition, he hired Pierre-Constantin Gueros as his “nose”–the expert responsible for translating an abstract vision for a scent into particular ingredients. The fragrance that resulted contains the scent of leather and minerals–to evoke watchbands and the quartz mechanism–and also top notes meant to to evoke electricity. The point, Waldman notes, is a “glam future”–to hark back to the 1960s and 1970s. “Futurism used to optimistic, not terrifying, like in Independence Day,” he says. “I aspired to a chrome-coated future.”

