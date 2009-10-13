GOP.com Fail, Now With Extra Failsauce

Well that didn’t take long. Just this morning, we took note of the many bizarre design and content features of the new GOP.com. And now the site is down–maybe because the list of its failures has been so long that the admins needed some breathing room. In fact, Marc Ambinder, The Atlantic‘s crackjack political reporter, has just posted a list of the “Top Ten Reasons Why the GOP.com Relaunch is Fizzlin.” Among them: