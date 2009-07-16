Sander Mulder’s Clock Tranforms Time Into Kinetic Art

When designers tackle the problem of designing a new clock, the results, beautiful as they might be, don’t typically reinvent the actual way we tell time–the designer usually cleans up the clock face, for example, but the result isn’t too much different from what’s come before. Not so, with the Continue Time clock, designed by Sander Mulder.

The timepiece has three separate moving sections, which correspond with hours, minutes and seconds. But each segment is attached to the one before–the single arm has three moving parts, two of which rotate around the section previous. In addition to creating strange patterns every second of the day, it tells time–albeit in a funky way that might take some getting used to. In total, Sander Mulder plans to make twenty copies of the piece, in addition to an artist’s proof.

It’s not the first time that the design studio has tackled clocks: Their About Time clock tells time by rolling around in a circle–though it lacks precision, which was part of the idea:

newsletterPromo(“Design”, “right”);

[Via Yatzer, which has more images]

Related: Carnivorous LCD Clock Is Powered by Bugs