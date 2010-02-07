National Biodiesel Conference and Expo

So many things suffered in 2009 — and you can add biodiesel to thelist. Oil prices sank, taking biodiesel demand down with it; the EPAwas late drafting its renewable-fuels standard, delaying federalmandates that were supposed to help biodiesel gain a foothold in themarket; and the EU, the U.S. biodiesel industry’s largest market,imposed tariffs on American biodiesel. And yet the tone at the 2010National Biodiesel Conference in Grapevine, Texas, will be decidedlyupbeat. That could, in part, be escapism — the agenda includes a golftournament and a Super Bowl party. But it could also represent healthyrealism, as exemplified by our favorite session: “Texas Hold ‘Em: HighStakes in the Biodiesel Business.” — ERICA WESTLY