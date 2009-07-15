Breaking The Google Habit – Will You Bing For Your Next Decision?

In my book The Way of Innovation ,I talk a lot about how consumer habits can become a powerful underpinning of acompany’s grand strategy. For example, when I was a loyal Starbucks customer (someday I’ll share why I no longer am), I would sometimes findmyself walking right into a Starbucks unconsciously, without even thinking about what I was doing. Starbucks engineered their experience intoan automatic habit.

This is the situation that Microsoft‘s decision engine Bing is facing. Google,like Starbucks, has become a habit for many of us. We don’t “search” for something;we “Google” it. I don’t really know ifmy Google searches are better quality thanother options, but I just Google because Ijust Google.

One of my clients is dealing with a similarsituation in the area of cardiac technology. The company makes a heart devicethat is superior, but it continues to wrestle with doctors’ habit ofautomatically using balloon pumps during cardiac emergencies. Even doctors thatprefer my client’s technology still sometimes turn to balloon pumps in a pinch.At an internal conference, someone asked a doctor who was presenting why, if heis such an advocate of the new alternative, he still uses balloon pumps. Thedoctor’s response was insightful. He said, “That’s just what we do.”

“Google“is just what most of us do. It has become a habit. And the Bing strategy accepts this habit and is tryingto break it.

I think that is one reason Microsoft has chosen to position Bing as a “decision” tool rather than a”search” tool. Search has become synonymous with Google. Rather than try to de-couple thesetwo, it may be easier to simply replace the starting point. Get someone to say”I want to make a decision” rather than “I want to search” and perhaps Microsoft can cut Google off at the pass.

Beat The Grass

I remember when I was in college thateveryone was remarking that Microsofthad missed the Internet bandwagon. Netscapewas the most popular web browser and it had developed such a dominant positionthat Microsoft would never be able to uncork it.