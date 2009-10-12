Demystifying Design: An Argument for Simplicity

What is design? It begins with ideas–ideas based in purpose. It requires a plan or a process. It yields innovation, invention or creation. It is successful if it elicits response–attention, desire, interaction or purchase.

Design is as much a process as it is an end product. The process should be simple.

After all my years in design, I remain wary of the branding and design consultancies that sell the strategic process before the work. The work should speak for itself. Did it deliver on its objectives? Did it break through in the market? Did people vote with interest, conversation, interaction or purchase? Was it beautiful? That’s what really matters. It’s not about the ability to generate nor analyze reams of data or conduct hundreds of interviews. Smart design requires inputs and information for sure. The best strategy behind design is all about collection and collaboration–of people, talents, ideas, perspectives. It’s about truly seeing vs. just looking. It’s about being curious about what you’re seeing, what it means or what it could mean if used in a new way or combined with other ideas or images. It takes a certain appetite and ability to digest. Honestly it’s simple. The best talent understands that. Rarely does the most extensive or unique “process” produce the simple insights necessary to do more than document a situation. The proof is in the pudding. Talented designers create it.

To be successful, the business of design must deliver truth and unique beauty. To breakthrough, design must deliver creative differentiation.

As with any well-formed point of view, there’s a process to follow in design. Again, it’s a simple process. It begins with collecting as much input as you can regarding a particular subject and understanding the context of the world in which that product or service will exist and compete. It’s about looking for gaps in the marketplaces where others haven’t thought to go. It’s about finding the truth of an organization, where they’ve come from and what they’re capable of. And then it’s about organizing and mixing ideas and visual elements to deliver a succinctly meaningful and artistic perspective.

Design has been my business for over 35 years. But more importantly, when I think of it, design has been my way of life since I was a small child. A way of interacting with people and gathering perspective. A way of thinking and a way of organizing things in my life, so they would be meaningful, work better, look better. I know this is true for many designers.