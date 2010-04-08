AIGA’s 2010 Graphic Design Medalists: Steve Frykholm, John Maeda, and Jennifer Morla

Steve Frykholm is the creative director and vice president of design for the iconic furniture company Herman Miller , where he’s worked for an incredible 40 years. A series of posters he created for the company’s annual picnic are in MoMA’s collection.

John Maeda recently began his term as president of the Rhode Island School of Design, after a long career as a researcher and professor at the MIT Media Lab. His work spans the realms of technology, research and art, like this piece for his 2007 show MySpace. He was also named as Fast Company’s 2008 Masters of Design.

Jennifer Morla was formerly chief creative marketing officer for Design Within Reach and now runs Morla Design and teaches at California College of the Arts. While at DWR she was responsible for the branding and identity of the corporation, like its new Tools for Living stores.

The three join an impressive roster of designers who have been recognized since 1920, including Charles and Ray Eames, Paul Rand, Tibor Kalman, Milton Glaser and Massimo and Lella Vignelli. They will be recognized at a gala celebration in 2011.

[AIGA]