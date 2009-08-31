BMW’s “Sportscar of the Future”: Lifted From TRON?

Next month, the Frankfurt Motor Show convenes right in BMW’s backyard, so BMW’s intent on making a big splash. Their biggest showpiece was just released today: The so-called Vision EfficientDynamics concept, a 356 horsepower, turbo-diesel hybrid that’ll do 0-60 in 4.8 seconds and get 75 miles to the gallon.

The power plant is insanely expensive, of course, with 98 lithium polymer cells. (The reason the Chevy Volt costs so much is its next-gen lithium-ion polymer battery.) Supposedly, the concept can drive 31 miles on battery power alone. Not that it ever will.

Obviously, what’s coolest about the concept is the looks, with a huge greenhouse that extends into the hood and the doors, and a grill made of LED’s.

It looks about right, for a so-called “sportscar of the future”: One half Tron Lightcycle, one half McLaren F1.

[Full press release at Dezeen; full gallery at Autoblog]