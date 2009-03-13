New Furniture from Modern Masters

Next month, the design world will collapse upon Milan, for Salone Internazionale del Mobile , the world’s biggest contemporary furniture fair. Luckily for design fans eager to taste some eye candy, previews of the best wares are already appearing on blogs. Here’s a round up of the best pieces we’ve seen so far.

Perhaps the most eye popping and luxurious piece is Richard Hutten’s limited-production Cloud Chair:

Pierre Paulin’s chair and shelves for Magis are casual but elegant:

Philippe Starck always manages to put an immediately recognizable stamp on his furniture. Here are two of his newest pieces for Driade:

Swiss designers Big Game created a fun, wiggly chair for Moustache, a French company:

Furniture legend Jasper Morrison’s new jolly-rancher like side chairs for magic:

Edward van Vliet’s “Sushi” collection for Moroso, inspired by traditional Japanese embroidery: