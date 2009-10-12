Inside PopTech’s Solar-Powered Bag FLAP: Joining Forces With the Portable Light Project

Mobility–on foot, by bicycle, bus, train or motor scooter–is a reality of life for one quarter of the world’s population who live without electricity, most in extreme poverty. The Portable Light Project provides people in the developing world with the freedom to access clean energy anytime, anywhere. The Portable Light Project is working with the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) to create portable solar textile kits that can be adapted by local communities–using local materials and building on the local craft and inventiveness of diverse cultures worldwide. The flexible solar kits provide renewable light for health care, education, and economic development. They also provide clean energy to charge a cell phone, enabling people to access information and SMS technology that are transforming banking, education and business in developing countries.

Nicaraguan girls use locally made Portable Light bags for conservation work with Paso Pacifico.

When Andrew Zolli of PopTech told me that Timbuk2 wanted to work with the Portable Light Project, I thought this could be a great chance to explore new ideas and increase our scale of impact. Timbuk2’s founder Rob Honeycutt established design principles that I respect: smart modular construction, enduring quality, and manufacturing for mass customization. I knew Timbuk2’s design director Tae Kim from our work with The North Face, and I thought I’d learn a lot about design for manufacturing.

Children in the Sierra Madre with a woven Portable Light bag

What I didn’t realize is that our FLAP project would encapsulate the challenges and possibilities of working with an iconic American manufacturing company to create, prototype, and field test an affordable new clean energy and lighting design–in the middle of a major recession. There was the challenge of rethinking the material build of a classic messenger bag, limiting costs, weight and material waste, and looking beyond typical market segmentation to imagine how an adaptable solar kit could be used in developing countries and made in a hybrid local/global fabrication process. All on a shoestring production budget–without the shoe!

The FLAP bag is a freeze-frame snapshot in our ongoing process of collaboration. It brings into focus the issue of how clean energy technology becomes part of a culture, and how to amplify demand by establishing markets–while lowering supply costs.

As architects, designers, and business leaders, we need to commit to the physical iteration of design ideas from products to architecture, and explore the unique physical forms and aesthetic presence that clean technology can have. I’m very glad that our studio at KVA MATx is set up with two workshops; one for digital/analog fabrication and one for opto-electronics! I’m excited that the FLAP project represents a different way of thinking about the relationship between design and technology; an evolution from the fixed ‘product’ form of modern industrial design to the idea of design as a set of strategic parameters that allow a given technology to be ‘soft,’ to shift its shape and adapt to the diverse needs of local cultures.